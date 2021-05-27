Honor 50 Pro Plus Makes Lips Pale With Charging Speed

Honor 50 Pro Plus will have 100W fast charging. It turned out how fast charging the Honor 50 Pro Plus model supports. The company is preparing to outdo its competitors.

Honor, which has recently come to the fore with its separation with Huawei and its return to the Google ecosystem, is preparing to introduce its new phones. Honor 50 series, which will cause the company to rise from the ashes, is eagerly awaited. Three different phones will be introduced in the series, especially the Honor 50 Pro Plus model attracts attention with its features.

Finally, a leak that appeared on Weibo revealed that the Honor 50 Pro Plus model will support 100W fast charging. Considering that similar class flagship models usually offer speeds such as 50-60W, it is possible to say that the phone will have a serious advantage. The user who made the leak also took a picture of the adapter and shared it with the note “the adapter will come out of the box”. Thus, it has become clear that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will not take out the product out of the box, following the footsteps of Apple and Samsung.

Honor 50 Pro Plus, which will probably come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, will also impress with its performance. Using the Kirin processors of Huawei, which it has been connected to for years, the company will come up with a Qualcomm processor model for the first time after a long time. The phone, which has not yet experienced a price leak, is expected to be cheap enough to take the title of flagship killer.

Other models of the series named Honor 50 and 50 Pro will have modest features to be relatively affordable. The phones that the company claims to use the Snapdragon 778G, a mid-range processor, will be positioned in the middle class and will come to the fore with its affordable price.

So what do you think about the company’s new phones? Will it be successful with phones like the Honor 50 series? Do not forget to share your opinion on the subject in the comments.