Honor 50 May Be The First Phone To Come With Snapdragon 775G

Honor 50 may be the first phone to come with Snapdragon 775G. Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 780G mobile processor. However, it seems that the company’s plans for the Snapdragon 700 series are not limited to this. It is said that Qualcomm has prepared a new processor called Snapdragon 775G and the output of this processor can be made with Honor 50.

Honor 50 is expected to be the most affordable phone of its series. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to introduce two more models named 50 Pro and 50 Pro Plus. It is stated that Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 will be preferred as the processor in these phones.

The release date of the Honor 50s remains uncertain for now. However, the phones are expected to be introduced in June and released by July. As of this date, it is anticipated that the problems in chip production will be overcome.

Working with Qualcomm, an American company, also strengthens the possibility that the Honor 50 series will come with Google Mobile Services. Honor and Huawei’s paths were reserved late last year so that Honor would not be further affected by the sanctions imposed on Huawei.