Honor 30 Lite Introduced with 5G Support and 90 Hz Display

Honor has officially introduced the Honor 30 Lite with its remarkable color options, 90 Hz display and 5G support. The device is a model that can attract consumers at the price / performance point.

Honor, which stands out with its price / performance oriented products as a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, announced the new affordable Honor 30 Lite in the Honor 30 series. Although the new Honor 30 Lite is a mid-segment phone, it has some features that will make the 2019 model flagships jealous.

Honor 30 Lite, which has a screen with a notched drop, has an assertive screen / body ratio of 91.2 percent thanks to its frames that can be called thin according to its level. When we look at the back of the device, we see a rectangular camera module placed in the upper left corner, a transitional color palette that shines as if light is shining from the bottom left.

Honor 30 Lite design

The Honor 30 Lite has a 6.5-inch LCD screen. With full HD + resolution, this display promises a better experience than last year’s flagships with 90 Hz refresh and 180 Hz touch response speed. The phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor with 5G support, offers up to 8 GB of RAM and expandable internal storage up to 256 GB.

Featuring a 48 MP main camera with f / 1.8 aperture, the Honor 30 Lite is equipped with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f / 2.4 aperture at 120 viewing angles and a 2 MP 4 cm macro lens with f / 2.4 aperture. supports main camera. When we look at the front, we encounter a 16 MP selfie camera.

The physical fingerprint scanner of the Honor 30 Lite, which comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system with the Magic UI 3.1 interface, is located on its side frame instead of the back of the device. In addition, the phone, which has a large battery of 4000 mAh, can charge 53 percent in 30 minutes thanks to its 22.5 W fast charging support.

Honor 30 Lite specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD + LCD

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery 4000 mAh, 22.5 W fast charging

Connection: 5G (SA / NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5

Operating System: Android 10

Honor 30 Lite price

Available in four different colors, including midnight black, phantom silver, summer rainbow and green, the Honor 30 Lite is $ 240 for its 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage version; $ 268 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage version); For the version with 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage, it will have a price tag of $ 310.



