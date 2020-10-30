Honor 10X Lite introduced: Kirin 710 processor and more

Honor added a new member to the X10 series. However, the company changed the position of the letter X and 10 while making this addition. The smartphone, named Honor 10X Lite, is an alternative to the X10 5G and X10 Max 5G, positioned in the middle segment. The 10X Lite is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Honor 10X Lite has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen. This full HD + resolution screen has a round hole that houses an 8 megapixel front camera. Fingerprint scanner placed on the edge of the phone at the bottom edge of the USB-C input and 3.5 mm. Includes a headphone jack.

The 48 megapixel main camera on the back of the smartphone is accompanied by a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The 2 megapixel macro camera and depth sensors complete the system. The Kirin 710 processor at the heart of the phone is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. 128 GB of internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

Magic UI installed on Android 10 comes out of the 10X Lite box with a 3.1 user interface. It is worth noting that Google’s mobile services are not installed on the phone and Huawei’s mobile services are used instead.

Honor 10X Lite, which is available in ice, black and green color options, will first be available in Saudi Arabia. The phone will be available in Russia as of November 13.



