Honor 10X Lite introduced! Here are the features

Honor, the brand under the umbrella of Huawei, has announced a new smartphone. Honor 10X Lite features; It attracts attention with its details such as a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 Megapixel main camera, and it is expected to target consumers with its price. In addition, we can say that the device is similar to the Huawei P Smart 2021 in terms of both design and features.

Honor 10X Lite features: 5.000 mAh battery, quad camera setup stands out

Honor’s new smartphone; It comes with a size of 6.67 inches, FHD resolution and an IPS LCD screen. This screen, which has a perforated notch structure, also has an 8 Megapixel resolution front camera. The fingerprint reader is located on the side of the device, not on the screen.

When we look at the Honor 10X Lite hardware features; We see the Kirin 710A processor used in the Huawei P Smart 2021. This processor, which came out of the 14 nm manufacturing process, operates at a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

The camera capabilities of the device are also among the striking elements. On the phone with quad rear camera setup; The 48 Megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

On the other hand, the device with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh will appear before the consumer with 22.5W fast charging support. The price and release date of the smartphone have not been announced yet. However, the Honor 10X Lite is expected to have a competitive price.



