Honor 10X Lite introduced! Here are the features and price

Honor 10X Lite, which has been the main subject of rumors for a long time, was finally introduced after an exciting wait. It will be powered by the Kirin 710 mobile processor.

Honor 10X Lite features

The smartphone was launched as the last member of the Honor X10 series. Compared to the X10 5G and X10 Max 5G, the smartphone, which is a more affordable option, managed to draw the eyes with its mid-segment features and 22.5 W fast charging and 5,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, which is in mid-segment affordable devices. It will come out of the box with the 8 Megapixel front camera with hole design that we are used to seeing on this screen recently. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the bottom, will it convince users to buy it with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port?

On the back of the device will be a rectangular camera housing containing a quad camera system driven by the 48 Megapixel main camera along with three other auxiliary cameras, including an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2 Megapixel depth sensor and 2 Megapixel macro sensor. It is worth noting that the auxiliary cameras will come with f / 2.4 aperture in each. If we look at the memory side of the smartphone, which gets its power from the Kirin 710 mobile processor; It has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card. The device will come with the Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 interface based on Android 10. Honor X10 Lite will be presented to users with a price tag of $ 213 with ice color, black and green color options.



