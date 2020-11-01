Honor 10 introduced! Here are the features and price!

Honor officially introduced the Honor 10 model at the event held in London! In our news, you can find the introduced features and price of Honor 10!

Now, let’s take a closer look at the Honor 10 features and price, one of the company’s new flagship models with its notched screen and Kirin 970 processor.

Honor 10 features and price!

The 5.84-inch IPS screen of the Honor 10 model, which is in 19: 9 format, offers a resolution of 1080 × 2280 pixels. Honor 10 model, which has a pixel density of 432 ppi, has a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen. Face recognition technology has also been included in the phone for security!

With its Kirin 970 processor, Honor 10 shelves the questions about performance. Powered by this high-end processor used in the Huawei P20 series, the smartphone hosts 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

There are two cameras, 16 Megapixel (f / 1.8) and 24 Megapixel, on the back of the device, which does not have a microSD card slot. The 24 Megapixel camera on the front has f / 2.0 aperture and portrait mode.

On the camera side, artificial intelligence continues to be used. The device, which offers Full HD video on the front and 4K video on the rear camera, has a 3400 mAh battery with 4.5A fast charging support via USB-C port.

This can reach 50 percent charge level in just 25 minutes. In addition, the 3.5 mm audio output of the device is powered by the AK4376A 32-bit DAC and Huawei Histen technology.

Honor 10 price

Honor 10, which comes out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and EMUI 8.1 user interface, has a price tag of $ 415. Offering four different color options, the price of the smartphone in the European market has been announced as 499 Euros! Beauty AI model will have a price of 450 Euros with 128 GB capacity.

With Honor 10, there will be a specially designed headset called Monster Earphone II! In particular, we can state that this model will be assertive in terms of sound experience.



