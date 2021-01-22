Honkai Impact, collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion

Presented before Genshin Impact as miHoYo Limited’s first anime-style action RPG with graphics, Honkai Impact 3rd had officially confirmed its latest fan update today, almost 1 month after the previous round with the inclusion of interesting news for your players.

Identified as Honkai Impact 3rd 4.5.0, the version in question brings as its main highlight the collaboration with the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, offering 10x rewards in drops, in addition to the free unlocking of SP Valkyrie Asuka when participating in the collab.

Additionally, the new battle trage “Blazing Hope: SP Collab Valkyrie Asuka”, from the “New Century: Collab Outfit Rewards” event, from Path to Acheron: Kindred, Lance of Longinus, Children Set and the harbinger are also confirmed in the update new story, entitled “Me and Myself: Story Chapter XXII”.

Speaking especially with the collaboration with the Neon Genesis Evangelion, in addition to the aforementioned items, the inspired aesthetics for the event is confirmed, which is expected to start tomorrow (01/22) worldwide, and a preview can be seen through the trailer below.

One point worth curiosity about the campaign and the date is that this was the debut date for the film Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, something that ended up being postponed and now should only be presented to Japanese people later this year. .