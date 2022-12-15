“Honestly, it’s kind of fucked up” — The Internet Has Gone Into Sadness When Henry Cavill Accumulates Another Bad News, The Return of Superman Is Avoided After Leaving The Witcher

How one ad from your favorite actors can change your mood! When Henry Cavill announced his return as Superman to the DCEU, the entire fandom couldn’t be happier. When he announced that he would hand over his sword to Liam Hemsworth in season 4 of The Witcher, the entire fandom was devastated. Now the British actor has announced the final destination of the iconic character he plays.

While fans were waiting for good news about Cavill’s Superman, Henry Cavill himself shocked everyone with his Instagram post. After a long wait, star Enola Holmes returned to the DCEU in October. Back in the universe, Cavill expressed enthusiasm for talking to DC’s new boss James Gunn. No one knew this was going to happen. Therefore, everyone is in great shock when Superman shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Henry Cavill doesn’t wear a raincoat anymore.

After meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavill told the world about their discussion. In a very touching and heartbreaking post, Cavill announced that he would not be returning as Superman. The actor has just returned home and starred in a cameo role in the movie “Flash”. But apparently, after confirming that he won’t be returning to the groundbreaking show, The Witcher after season 3, the English actor won’t be returning as Superman either. “In the end, I’m not coming back as Superman,” Cavill wrote.

“Changing the guard is what happens,” the actor added in an emotional statement. He not only reported this, but also thanked those who have supported him all these years. He leaves the character depicted on the screen. But he assured everyone that Superman’s kindness and the examples he gave would always be there. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman represents will never happen.”

Fans Don’t Want to Watch DC Movies Anymore

Upon hearing this news, fans are disappointed, outraged and heartbroken. They have taken over the Internet when they share their feelings. Obviously, they are unhappy with this decision, so they send their warm and encouraging messages to Superman. They even asked Geralt from Rivia to come back. They also said that there is no point in watching DC movies right now. Instagram and Twitter are overflowing with messages from his fans.

Although fans aren’t ready to let Cavill go, they poured their love on the Superman actor in his Instagram post. Twitter is also overflowing with love for this brilliant actor.

That’s so weird that just a month ago Henry Cavill quit a hit franchise to link back up with DC/HBO to become Superman (again) & they’re like “naw, never mind.” That’s kinda fucked honestly. #HenryCavillSuperman https://t.co/E7o2tYtOVz — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) December 15, 2022

i still can’t believe henry cavil abandoned the witcher just to end up not being superman either pic.twitter.com/IkbhzbZr29 — 🎅🏾 𝔥𝔞𝔦𝔩 𝔰𝔞𝔫𝔱𝔞 🎅🏾 (@iAmDrugzz) December 15, 2022

Soooo Henry cavil isn’t Superman after all and no longer the Witcher pic.twitter.com/tbHWs96u90 — crystal 🖤 (@QueenofMisfitz) December 15, 2022

Although things are not going well for the whole fandom, what do you think about this announcement? Are you a Cavill fan too? Share your feelings with us in the comment box below.