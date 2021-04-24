Honda Plans To Have 100% Electric Car Fleet By 2040

Honda announced plans for 100% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2040. The information was revealed on Friday (23), during the first press conference of the new CEO of the Japanese automaker, Toshihiro Mibe.

According to the executive, the company predicts that electric vehicles will represent 40% of consumption by 2030 and 80% by 2035. The target includes operations in the main automotive markets, including North America and China.

Honda’s electrification plan is revealed days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promises that Japan will cut 46% of carbon emissions by 2030. In addition, the Japanese government plans to go further and look for ways to double the target.

At the recent press conference, Toshihiro stated that the automaker is committed to the government’s sustainable purpose. He also believes that it is an obligation for brands to contribute to the country becoming an emission-free nation.

“Although the target is extremely difficult, I believe it is feasible for Japan to become a carbon neutral country in 2050”, said the executive.

To achieve the objective, Honda will invest about 5 trillion yen – about R $ 255 billion – in research and development initiatives in electrification. This will occur over the next six years, regardless of fluctuations in sales revenue.

Important detail of Honda’s projections

Despite announcing the strategy to have a 100% electric fleet, Honda’s projections bring important information. In this case, the automaker revealed that it will include hybrid cars in its target by 2040.

According to Mibe, converting conventional cars to hybrids is a “realistic solution” for the domestic market. On the other hand, the position is at odds with the commitment made to the Japanese government.