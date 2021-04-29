Honda Civic 2022 Model Unveiled: Simpler

Honda Civic 11th generation 2022 model is officially introduced. The Honda Civic, which has been redesigned based on the philosophy of “maximum people, minimum machine”, carries traces of its classic models.

The new Honda Civic will be available in four different equipment options: LX, Sport, EX and Touring. The LX and Sport models of the new generation Sedan will have a 2.0 four-cylinder unit producing 158 horsepower and 187 nm torque and a CVT transmission. The EX and Touring version of the car will come with a 1.5-liter turbo unit that produces 180 horsepower and 240 nm torque.

A Civic with a simpler design

Choosing simplicity in the interior and exterior design of the 2022 Honda Civic, Honda is launching a more durable car compared to the previous generations. Using high-strength steel and aluminum in the new Honda Civic, the manufacturer has achieved an 8 percent improvement in torsion resistance and a 13 percent improvement in bending resistance.

The redesigned Honda Civic interior stands out with a simpler design. It also has the car wireless charger that comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. In addition, the new interior includes a 10.2-inch digital display and a 7-inch multimedia screen. The Honda Civic new cabin has air vents that extend from the top and add a retro look.

Developing Honda Sensing security technology further with the new generation Honda Civic, the manufacturer offers new camera, software and processor improvements with a wider angle in the system. The price of the next generation Honda Civic , which will go on sale in the US this summer, is not yet clear.