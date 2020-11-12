Honda announces production of first autonomous cars

The Japanese brand wants to be the first car manufacturer to put this type of smart vehicle on the market. Self-driving cars are not a thing of the future, they are already hitting the roads of the world. Companies, institutions and laboratories are working on creating self-driving public and private transportation systems.

But there is still a long way to go and they have to progress from level to level, since they must learn not only to recognize traffic signs and behavior patterns of drivers and pedestrians, but also, for example, situations of intense traffic in which it is better to overtake. .

Level 3 Honda autonomous cars

There are six levels of vehicle autonomy, from 0 to 5, ranging from manual cars or those with simple functions like cruise control, to fully self-driving vehicles that would not need steering wheels or brake and acceleration pedals. Tier 2 cars, virtually every semi-autonomous car you’ve seen on the road including Tesla’s with autopilot, can control their own speed and direction, but must have an alert driver capable of taking control at all times.

In July, Tesla said it was “very close” to achieving Level 5 for autonomous driving. But the one who could get ahead of him is the Japanese Honda, which yesterday announced that it will be the first automaker in the world to mass produce autonomous level 3 cars, packed with sensors that will allow drivers to let their cars navigate in the congested traffic of the freeways.

Overtake alone

The Japanese government earlier in the day granted a safety certification to Honda’s “Traffic Jam Pilot” autonomous driving technology, which legally allows drivers to take their eyes off the road. Honda’s first Tier 3 vehicle will be a version of its Legend sedan equipped with a Traffic Jam Pilot feature.

Its main advantage is that you can make decisions such as overtaking cars in front of you in congested traffic situations. It should arrive before the end of the company’s fiscal year, or no later than March 2021, although it is still a long way from true human-intervention driving, the level 4 and 5 systems that we will continue to see in fiction for now.



