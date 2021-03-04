Honda and Yamaha to build batteries together

Four of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturers – Honda, Yamaha, KTM and Piaggio – have just signed an agreement to form a consortium that will oversee the companies’ interchangeable battery development program.

Called the “Consortium of interchangeable batteries for motorcycles and light electric vehicles”, the agreement is seen by the signatories as a way to promote “the widespread use of light electric vehicles and would contribute to a more sustainable management of the life cycle of batteries used in the sector. transportation ”, according to a statement.

Announced for May this year, and with invitations to other companies in the sector, the consortium aims to create unified international technical standards for the system of replaceable batteries for L-category vehicles, mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles.

In addition to representing progress in the development of electric vehicle programs for the four companies involved, the joint relationship with national, European and international standardization bodies will end up working as a generator of global technical standards.

Interchangeable batteries and the popularization of electric motorcycles

One of the bets of the members of the consortium is that the synergy resulting from the union of technologies may result in more economical batteries, with shorter intervals and charging times. This could be the beginning of a trend towards the widespread use of light electric vehicles.

In a press release, Honda’s director of motorcycle operations, Noriaki Abe, stated that, “for the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles, problems such as travel distance and charging times need to be addressed, and replaceable batteries are a promising solution” .

With an eye on the global electrification effort to reduce CO2 emissions on a global scale, which has been happening in an accelerated way in Europe, Abe assures that “Honda sees that the improvement of the mobility consumption environment is an area to be explored in cooperation with other manufacturers ”.