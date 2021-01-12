Homologated! Motorola Nio would have 5,000 mAh battery

The alleged Motorola Nio was approved by telecommunications agencies in the United States and Germany, and still appeared registered on the Anatel platform, but has not yet been approved in Brazil. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and TÜV Rheiland documents reveal the first information about the device.

Registered as XT2125-4, the brand phone will come with 5G, NFC and bluetooth connectivity. The certificate from the German security institution also highlights the 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

So far, these are the first official details about the long-awaited Motorola Nio. Recent rumors suggest that the model will be launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The data is similar to the information from the Motorola Edge S teaser, which will use a Snapdragon 800 series chip. Although it has not yet been confirmed by the brand, it is possible that this is the trade name of the “mysterious device”.

Another rumor indicates that the phone will have a 6.7-inch Full HD display and the unusual refresh rate of 105 Hz. However, this data may be related to a test version of the screen and the final unit would have the default of 90 Hz or 120 Hz.

The Motorola Nio can have a rear camera with the 64 MP OmniVision main lens and a 16 MP ultrawide sensor. In addition, it must be one of the first phones to come with the Android 11 operating system at the factory.

Motorola Nio in Brazil

On Tuesday (12), the Brazilian website Tecnoblog found a mention of the Motorola XT2125-4 model on the website of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Thus, it is possible that the device is about to be approved in Brazil.

Thus, more official information about the smartphone should be revealed soon. It is also expected that the official announcement by the South Korean brand will be made in early 2021.