Hometown Cha Cha Cha Reveals New Teaser, Where To Watch The Drama

K-drama world premieres don’t stop and Hometown Cha Cha Cha is coming soon. Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho will catch you with their on-screen romance, we tell you where and when to see Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Why shouldn’t you miss out on the drama?

Some dramas like Nevertheless and The Devil Judge end this weekend, but don’t worry if you still don’t know what story you should watch next, as Hometown Cha Cha Cha is an alternative that is shaping up to become a new favorite.

The main characters are Hong Doo Shik and Yoon Hye Jin, they seem to have opposite personalities and that is why they do not get along at all, but the discussions only lead them to get to know each other better and to notice that beyond their differences they have a special connection.

The premiere of this drama is very close and to motivate you to watch the first episode tvN released a teaser for the first episode, where you can see the meeting of the characters played by Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, will they face problems from the beginning?

WHERE CAN I SEE HOMETOWN CHA CHA CHA?

The K-Drama will come to you through Netflix and in fact, it already appears in the catalog as one of the next releases, so you can activate a reminder so that the platform will notify you when the first episode has been updated.

The premiere of this production through tvN is scheduled for August 28 and will launch two weekly episodes, with Saturday and Sunday being the broadcast days.

If you want to locate the drama on Netflix, you just have to search for it by its name in English or with the title El Amor es el Cha Cha Chá, since that way it will be released in Latin America, do you plan to see it?

