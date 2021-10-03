Hometown Cha Cha Cha Moves Hearts With Its Sweet Moments

Do we agree that chapter 11 of Hometown Cha Cha Cha has left us the most romantic and beautiful moments? Since episode 11 of the Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha has premiered and fans shared their first impressions of the story trailer, the characters of Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho were finally encouraged to take the next step.

Since the broadcasts of Hometown Cha Cha Cha began, the audience noticed the undisputed chemistry of the leading couple, although in the story they began hating each other with all their hearts, now they cannot live apart.

The weekend marks a new chapter in the drama, and as Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 11 premiered , fans expressed their excitement for the love story of Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho’s characters .

HOMETOWN CHA CHA CHA SHOWED YOON HYE JIN’S TRUE LOVE AND HONG DOO SIK

In previous chapters of the K-Drama , Yoon Hye Jin declared her real feelings to Hong Doo Sik, they both realized their special connection and took another step with their relationship , they are now dating.

The happiness of the couple filled the town with joy, all those who helped in important or decisive moments celebrated the new relationship of Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik in high spirits. We too!

But if something characterized this new chapter, it was the tender moments of the protagonists, because the hugs, the time together, the complicit smiles and the kissing game took the sighs of the spectators.

Puedes dejarlo en paz?? Acaba de ver #HometownChaChaChaEp11 y se dio cuenta que no va a poder tener una relación así de bonita 😩 pic.twitter.com/rM93BdAuba — 𝘑𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘦 ♡ (@Jxexann) October 3, 2021

One moment that broke the hearts of the Hometown Cha Cha Cha fans was when Lee Sang Yi’s character (the secondary boy) gave up on Yoon Hye Jin’s love, he wished her and Hong Doo Sik the best. Way to go!