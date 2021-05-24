HomePod And HomePod Mini: The Gospel Of Lossless Music

HomePod and HomePod mini gospel. Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple will offer studio quality lossless music for HomePod and HomePod mini.

Apple Music app will support lossless music and spatial audio features starting in June. This feature, which is expected to be available with iOS and iPadOS versions 14.6, is not supported by AirPods headphones. However, Apple has a lossless music surprise for HomePod and HomePod mini.

Lossless music aims to provide users with a studio-quality music experience.

HomePod and HomePod mini will support lossless music

Apple said in a statement that AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max (in wireless connection) and Beats wireless headphones do not support lossless music. These headsets support Apple’s AAC Bluetooth Codec. However, the American manufacturer gave good news for HomePod and HomePod mini. According to the statement, these two accessories will get lossless music support with software updates.

Apple also explained why AirPods headphones don’t get lossless music support. The Bluetooth connection doesn’t support ALAC that comes with lossless music, the company says. At this point, AirPods Max can get lossless music support via wired connection. However, considering the analog-to-digital conversion process experienced in wired connection, some loss is expected in lossless music feature.

It is not yet known when lossless music support will come for HomePod and HomePod mini. However, we can say that it will come before the feature is introduced.

Although AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Max‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ do not support lossless music, it does support spatial sound thanks to Dolby Atmos.

Both new and existing subscribers do not have to pay an additional fee for the lossless music feature.