Homelander Meets Thanos in The Boys & Marvel Crossover Fan Art

Homelander comes face to face with Thanos in an epic piece of fan art crossover between The Boys and Avengers: Endgame. Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” gives a dystopian touch to the much-loved superhero genre by imagining a world in which its heroes are the face of a corrupt corporation known as Vought Industries. Now, when the 3rd season of “Boys” is in full swing, viewers are watching how the Homelander, one of the leading supermen of the show, played by Anthony Starr, continues his perverted and tyrannical rule, while everything around him begins to fall apart.

The Boys recently saw the release of their highly anticipated episode “Herogasm”, which was highly anticipated as it was supposed to adapt a hilariously crude storyline from the comics. However, many were thrilled when the episode finally saw the Homelander collide with the Soldier, a character previously described as a parody of Captain America from the MCU. There were several MCU references in “Boys,” some of them more obvious than others, with one particular “girls get it done” sequence in season 2 playfully poking fun at a scene in “Avengers: The Final Battle of the Endgame.”

Related: All The MCU And DCEU Parallels In The Movie “Dawn Of Seven” For Boys

Posted on Twitter by AGT Design, epic fan art presents Homelander during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. The amazing crossover shows the Homelander as he stands in front of Thanos and his army, just like Captain America in front of the film’s iconic portal scene, in which all his fellow heroes return. The concept poster also features a logo from the Marvel movie What If?, a funny allusion to the animated series that reimagines some of the MCU’s most memorable scenes. Check out the picture below.

Who will win this battle?

Thanos’ Army x #homelander

Conceptual poster by @agtdesign10 (fan art)#MarvelStudios #TheBoys #TheBoystv #Thanos #antonist Starr #capitaopatria #Heroism #Avengers #marvel #MoviePoster #poster pic.twitter.com/3zS6UOjubp

— Agt Design (@agtdesign10) June 28, 2022

Click here to view the original Twitter post

After the dramatic conclusion of “Avengers: Infinity War”, in which a number of heroes turned to dust due to the devastating blow of Thanos, “Avengers: Finale” unsurprisingly became one of the most anticipated releases in the history of the MCU. In the final battle, the Marvel Heroes catalog teamed up to defeat the Mad Titan, and put an end to more than 10 years of buildup as the MCU Phase 3 was satisfactorily completed. This is not the first time fans have linked Starr to the Marvel universe, as the actor recently posted on Instagram a response to another piece of art in which fans chose him as Wolverine from the MCU.

Despite his bad habits, the Homelander has since established himself as a kind of fan favorite character, largely thanks to Starr’s performance throughout the show so far. In the Boys’ universe, the Homelander is considered one of, if not the most powerful super, so it would certainly be interesting to see how he copes with such a powerful villain as Thanos. At the moment, the Homelander certainly has a lot of worries, because now he is facing his new threat, the Boy Soldier, although, of course, it is scary to imagine a universe where the Homelander is the only hope of the world.