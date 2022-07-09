Homeland Kills Thor in Funny Love Thunder Poster shared by boys

The Boys shared a brand new poster in which the Homelander replaces the God of Thunder on the poster Torah: Love and Thunder. “Love and Thunder”, the second film about Thor, directed by Kiwi Taika Waititi, and the fourth solo film about Thor, which premiered on July 8 in theaters. Interrupted by the arrival of the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale), who must be defeated by Thor’s team and his friends, including Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now known as the Mighty Thor because she wields Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

Although superhero media has been at an all-time high over the past decade or so, July 8th was a particularly busy day. The final episode of season 3 of Boys also premiered on this day. The Prime Video series is a completely different look at the myths about superheroes. destroying the superhero team known as The Seven. The series is known for its irreverent approach to the genre, including gratuitous violence and graphic sexual content wherever possible. This includes one of the most infamous episodes of the season, “Gerogasm”, which involves an orgy of superheroes.

Today, a message was posted on The Boys’ official Twitter account that they were going to see “Love and Thunder” this weekend, but “the jury has not made a decision yet.” The post was accompanied by a poster created by fan artist blacknoir.edits. The poster in question is a parody of the real poster “Thor: Love and Thunder”, replacing Thor with a Homelander, hitting Thor with a laser shot from his eyes. Check out the tweet below:

Seein Love and Thunder this weekend, the jury is still out.

However, work on the art of blacknoir.edits: https://t.co/fUDibCUZ5u pic.twitter.com/QCRjl2OyRc

— BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2022

Homelander has certainly proved its strength in the latest season of The Boys. Although the question of whether he can actually defeat Thor should be lovingly discussed by fans, it seems quite possible in a particular canon Love and Thunder. The new movie finds Thor in a place where he’s going through something like a midlife crisis and wonders if he should be shirking his Avenger duties, so if the Homelander caught him in the middle of this turmoil, it’s entirely possible that he could have overtaken him. him.

Unfortunately, this imaginary crossover between “Boys” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” is unlikely to ever take place. Although the boys are not strictly part of the official DC Extended Universe, they are still the property of DC Comics. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will ever meaningfully interact with the Marvel cinematic universe, although, fortunately, The Boys brand allows them to cross the line in the style of Deadpool, at least in this way on social networks.