Home Office effect: PC sales grow 10% in the 3rd quarter

The PC market grew 9.9%, practically 10%, in the third quarter of 2020 with the sale of 1.6 million new computers, according to the study by IDC Brasil.

Notebooks contributed strongly to the result: there were 1,304,720 units, 25.7% more than the same period in 2019. “The demands for home office and home schoolling, which continued due to the pandemic and the need for mobility, explain this movement “, says Rodrigo Okayama Pereira, market analyst at IDC Brasil.

As for the average price of notebooks, the figure was R $ 4,363, equivalent to 0.4% more expensive than in the previous quarter. This signals that, despite new price increases, the share of entry-level notebooks brought a balance in the average price of the product.

Desktop sales, however, fell 28.3%. In the third quarter of 2020, 307,187 units were sold for R $ 3,555, on average, 2.4% less than in the second quarter of 2020.

Of the total 1,611,907 machines, 1,160,724 were sold at retail and 451,183 consumed by the corporate market.

Market change

According to IDC, in the period, there was a change in the retail supply schedule. The manufacturers decided to send products to the channels in September, when historically this activity happens with greater emphasis in October, to prepare for Black Friday. “The pandemic and the lack of components that changed the flow in the previous months was the reason for this anticipation”, he says.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, IDC Brasil predicts that retail will continue to record high, on average of 22%, and the corporate sector, will have a timid growth of 0.1%.



