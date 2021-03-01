Home Economy: Watch the trailer for the ABC comedy

ABC recently released the first trailer for their new comedy. This is the series Home Economics, which has its premiere date set for April 7, a Wednesday.

The production, created by the duo John Aboud and Michael Colton, is focused on the routine of three brothers who are going through different moments of their lives and need to count only on each other.

The protagonist of the series is Topher Grace, along with Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro. They play Tom, Sarah and Connor, respectively.

While Connor and his wife Marina (played by Karla Souza) have some financial stability, Sarah and his wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata) are just surviving in a small apartment.

But among the three, Tom is in a very bad financial situation, who even tells the story in a first moment for the audience. Even though he is unable to stand alone, he is still unable to apply for a loan from his brothers.

Through the images, the brothers’ complicity relationship will be explored in a unique way, offering moments of relaxation and fun to the public.

According to information released by the broadcaster, Home Economics was inspired by several moments in the life of co-creator Michael Colton. In addition to him and John Aboud, actor Topher Grace also participates as an executive producer alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Grace Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum.

The cast also includes Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.

With very interesting scenes, focused on the financial dynamics and also on the family bond, the comedy promises to bring bittersweet moments to the viewers. That way, we can only wait for the debut.

Home Economics will be released on April 7 by ABC. Don’t miss out!