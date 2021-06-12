Home Before Dark: Season 2 Has Unreleased Teaser Released; Look!

Home Before Dark: To further instigate the public with the release of the 2nd season of Home Before Dark, Apple TV+ released an unprecedented teaser for the series through its official social networks.

Wrapped in several mysteries, the plot addresses the saga of a young woman who unexpectedly discovers hidden clues related to an unsolved case in the small town where her father lives. With the help of her friends, everyone tries to unravel the unknowns that are around her while facing some dangers ever closer.

Created by the duo Dana Fox and Dara Resnik Creasey, the production’s cast features Brooklyn Prince as the protagonist Hilde Lysiak, Jim Sturgess as Matt Lisko, Abby Miller as Bridget Jensen, and Louis Herthum as Frank Briggs.

The new images already show the atmosphere of tension that the 2nd season will bring to viewers. With the narrative, the audience can be surprised each week with the twists imposed by the writers.

Remember that the production is based on the life of teenager and reporter Hilde Lysiak, who is currently 14 years old and is the founder of the Orange Street News website. In her childhood, she would have experienced something very similar to the one presented in the streaming series.

Home Before Dark: Learn about Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series

Although the mystery involved in the 1st season of the production is fictional, it brings very relevant elements that match the reality of Hilde Lysiak. And apparently, after solving the case about her father’s murdered childhood friend, she’ll have an even bigger challenge on her hands.

As she matures, the character hones her skills, remaining intrigued by a serious explosion on a local farm. From this, by once again involving her family and friends, the young woman guarantees that her determination and courage are essential to face dangerous minds.

So be sure to check it out! Every Friday, Apple TV+ features a new episode of the Home Before Dark series.