Home Before Dark: season 2 gets a release date

Home Before Dark will return to streaming Apple TV + for its second season this summer.

The mystery drama created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik will return to the streaming platform on Friday, June 11.

Home Before Dark, starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, will have the first episode available on this date, with the next ones being released weekly, every Friday.

The second season follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, endangering the health of her family and Erie Harbor.

Inspired by young investigative real-life journalist Hilde Lysiak, the production cast also features Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

Home Before Dark: learn more about the story that inspired the production

Hilde Lysiak made headlines for several press outlets when, at just nine years of age, she used her newly founded home newspaper Orange Street News to report a murder that had occurred near her home. This made her the youngest investigative professional to be part of the journalists’ association, in addition to being honored in different ways over the years and launching a series of books that soon fell into favor with Apple TV +.

In 2020, the streaming service launched the first season of Home Before Dark. The series is executive produced by Fox and Renik, as well as Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner and Sharlene Martin.

Be sure to check out the 2nd season from June 11th on Apple TV +!