Home automation devices to give this Christmas

It is becoming more and more common to have smart appliances at home. The fridge, the vacuum cleaner, the thermostat, the lights… and these are just a few. If you are one of those who seek to modernize the house with more and more devices, we will tell you ten home automation devices that you can order or give away this Christmas.

You need a hub

If you are preparing for the future with your smart home, you need a virtual assistant from which to control the vast majority of devices. You can always control them from your smartphone with an app, but when you are at home you need an ally to give voice commands to. This is where hubs come into play, devices that monopolize the connection of all the smart devices in the house and to which it transmits the orders that you give. Of course, you need an internet connection for this, but we’ll assume you have one.

This is where the different smart speakers from big companies come into play. You have the Echo range from Amazon and Fire TV, where you have numerous devices that fit your needs, size to your budget:

Amazon Echo 4th Generation + ‘smart’ Phillips bulb- € 89.99

The 4th Gen Echo is a mix of the Echo and Echo Plus in one device. Its spherical design is completely new and the fabric finish makes it ideal for any place in the house. The device has a bright LED light ring at the base of the dial that reflects off surfaces for increased visibility.

The new Echo mounts a 3.0-inch woofer, two tweeters, and Dolby processing that deliver stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass. Like the Echo Studio, the smart speaker automatically detects room acoustics and adjusts audio playback – just order your favorite music and its richly detailed sound automatically adapts to any room.

And, for the first time, the Echo incorporates a Digital Home controller, compatible with Zigbee and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Echo Dot – € 29.99 and Echo Dot with clock – € 69.99

The new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as the Echo, which Amazon says “makes it a stylish way to put Alexa in any room.” The device is compact, but includes a powerful 1.6-inch front speaker, which reproduces clear voices and balanced bass for full sound that you can enjoy in any room in your home.

The new Echo Dot with clock also comes with the same enhancements as the new Echo Dot, plus an LED indicator so you can see:

– The time

– Temperature

– The timers

– Alarms

In addition, a one-touch snooze feature at the top, a feature “customers love” will also be available on the Echo Dot with clock and will now be available on the Echo Dot and Echo.



