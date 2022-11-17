Hololive Like And HYTE Have Created a Limited Case of Ouro Kronii

Do you want your computer to keep accurate time? The VTuber Hololive agency and the manufacturer of components for the HYTE PC teamed up to create a limited edition of the Ouro Kronii case, which depicted the Timekeeper everywhere.

Need more Hololive products in your life? Are you one of the many desperate Kronies trying to calculate the time? Well, Hololive and HYTE have teamed up again to create a limited edition case for Ouro Kronii PC.

It also has all the expected bells and whistles and is modeled after the popular Y60 case. There is enough space in the case for everything you want to put inside. However, in fact, most fans will be interested not in the characteristics, but in the beautiful graphics illustrated by Rosuuri.

Art wraps around all the transparent panels, with a full portrait on the side, as well as a cute chibi Kroni hugging a plush Kroni on the front. It also has a number of small details, including the Easter egg Boros, as well as the number “pi” wrapped around the case.

“It was very nice to have the opportunity to work with the HYTE and iBUYPOWER team,” Oro Crony said in a press release. “The case turned out to be amazing.”

Kronies can pick up the case online starting from November 17, with a limited number of units available — a total of 2,060. The case will also be available for purchase at Anime NYC on November 19 and 20 at a retail price of $280. It will also come with a themed table mat.

This is HYTE’s second collaboration with Hololive, while Board member Hakos Baels also has a PC case decorated with her bright red chaotic coloring.