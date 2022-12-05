Hololive and NIJISANJI Join Forces to Stop The “Slander and Defamation” of VTuber

Giant agencies VTuber Hololive and NIJISANJI have joined forces to fight “slander and defamation” in the community. Both companies issued a unanimous statement thanking fans for supporting their content, as well as telling how they would stop harassment.

Hololive and NIJISANJI are the two largest VTubing agencies. There are about 300 talents in Japanese bands, and all of them are viral hits in themselves.

Although they have collaborated on screen before, the two companies behind them — Cover Corp and ANYCOLOR — are joining forces to try to fight “slander and defamation” against their talents.

In a joint statement on December 5, both agencies thanked fans for “enjoying the various content we provide.

“However, on the other hand, we condemn the fact that the reputation or trust in virtual figures and talents associated with our companies is unnecessarily tarnished, and we sincerely regret that acts of slander and the like are committed by some individuals. for the purpose of unfair interference in the activities of VTuber.”

These two have historically solved this issue alone, supporting only their companies. By joining forces, Cover Corp and ANYCOLOR “intend to go even further by cooperating with other companies according to circumstances and circumstances.”

This includes fighting defamation, privacy violations, social media trolling, and harassment in real life.

“We will share the know-how to take countermeasures… which includes taking legal measures and structuring a system in which we can work together with the police and other companies.”

Both Hololive and NIJISANJI have already been collaborating for several months, revealing that they have removed a number of “resume sites that we determined were posting information that tarnished the reputation or trust of our affiliated virtual cookies and talents.”

The NIJISANJI Task Force dedicated to eradicating harassment has handled dozens of cases since its inception in September 2021, while Hololive is also known for dealing with naughty comments behind closed doors.

This happened after NIJISANJI VTuber Axia Krone released last week due to the harassment he faced from both passionate fans and detractors, while Laplus Darkness from Hololive took a long break for mental health reasons.

Both companies hope to avoid similar cases in the future so that VTubing becomes safer for everyone.

“Thanks to the fact that this time the two companies are working together and are going to take various countermeasures, we have made a big step forward towards creating an environment in which affiliated virtual activists and talents can comfortably engage in their activities.”