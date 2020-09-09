Hollywood shines on Reese Witherspoon, not as an actress

The actress who rose to fame for the film Legally Blonde could put acting aside as she found her calling behind the scenes

Reese Witherpoon has proven to the world that being blonde is not synonymous with a lack of intelligence and not only has the actress established herself as one of the best in Hollywood with films like Legally Blonde, but she has also gone behind the scenes, where she has found his vocation.

Could it be that the beautiful blonde will stop being an actress? At the moment it is only known that Reese Witherspoon continues and stronger than ever in Hollywood, but now as a producer.

Legally Blonde is now in the past and the famous woman has given preamble to new series and productions that have placed her on the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world 2019.

Witherspoon has been part of the women who have strongly promoted the television industry in the United States.

The actress and now producer has her own company Hello Sunshine, which has become one of the most prolific in Hollywood.

The idea for Hello Sunshine came to Reese Witherspoon’s life after analyzing that the scripts intended for female characters were really bad and were still fought over by Hollywood actresses.

The British blonde decided to start the change in the mind of the entertainment world and that was how Big Little Lies, her first production, was born; but as a good winner she started with the right foot of Nicole Kidman’s hand.

In 2017, both Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale, also by Witherspoon, were awarded at the Emmy Awards. This gala was a point of reference for the change in the industry, because in addition to women starting to stand out even more, it was a preamble to the #MeToo movement.

The famous one has taken her role in promoting women with her producer very seriously and has shared her mission.

“Telling women’s stories in their own words, that’s what Hello Sunshine seeks.”

The production company performs from podcasts, to film and television, but it also has other vertices such as: a reading club.

Now Reese Witherspoon will shine more than ever at the Emmy Awards, as he will now return to the gala behind the scenes, but stronger than ever with 18 nominations in just three series: The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies in its second season.

Diversity has also been key to the growth of Hello Sunshine, as Reese has not “married” to a single platform and has worked with both Apple TV +, Hulu and HBO.

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976 in Louisiana, United States with a huge star. At a very young age, in the 90’s she began to shine in the Hollywood industry as one of its most promising stars.

Her acting career has brought her tremendous rewards and recognition, with an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award on her resume.

She will always be remembered by her followers as the beautiful and delicate, but very intelligent Elle Woods, whom she gave life in Legally Blonde in 2001. Her success was such that she was even reincarnated in a sequel in 2003.

Surely the night of September 20, in which the Emmy awards take place, will be the night of the beautiful and talented Reese Witherspoon; who has joined the list of characters who are widely admired and recognized for their drive towards women and their work in any field.



