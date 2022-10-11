Hollywood returns to Savannah as SCAD Savannah Film Festival Reveals its Prestigious list for 2022

It’s around this point that the annual Oscar race moves into higher gear as studios hoping to make a splash with related titles begin showing anticipated films at some of the most prestigious film festivals on the calendar. September belongs to the film festivals held in Telluride and Toronto, but the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which is held every year in October, has become an integral part of the awards calendar, and this year’s proposals will only strengthen the festival’s status as a must-attend event. .

The Savannah SCAD Film Festival is the largest university film festival in the United States. SCAD is the Savannah College of Art and Design, and the university has played an integral role in the success of the festival, as well as in the impact that the festival has on current SCAD students. .

During its existence, the Savannah Film Festival has screened more than 140 Oscar-nominated films, and has honored more than 100 actors, directors, producers, writers and directors from around the world. This year’s festival, which will take place on October 22-29, marks the 25th anniversary of SCAD taking over downtown Savannah, Georgia, to celebrate cinema, and SCAD will once again have the usual interactive set of workshops, coffee talks and panels available. students, as well as everyone present.

A thorough scan of the program of the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah 2022 allows you to note all the noteworthy titles that have so far caused a stir in the race for the Oscar. The festival will open on Saturday, October 22, with a double film by Martin McDonagh “Banshee from Inisherin” and an obscene biopic about Al Yankovic “Strange”. During the week, ticket buyers will be able to attend the screenings of Sam Mendes’ Empire. Sveta, Timothy Chalamet’s cannibal drama “Bones and all that”, Ryan Johnson’s delightful sequel “The Glass Bow: The Secret of Knife Extraction”, the black comedy “Menu”, “Women Talk” by Sarah Polley and “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky.

But it’s not just movies that go to Savannah every year. The SCAD Film Festival in Savannah has become a place where industry talents can come to Georgia and showcase their work, as well as interact with SCAD students who gain knowledge from people in business about how to behave at the next level. In the In Conversation section of the film festival, visitors to the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah 2022 will be able to hear Hollywood legend Ron Howard, costume designer Sandy Powell (“Gangs of New York”, “Hugo”, “Aviator”) and Top Gun: Maverick. The star is Miles Teller, who will be accompanied by the screening of his summer blockbuster.

However, this is only a small part of the talents that are expected to come to Savannah for the festival this year. In addition to the three names mentioned, this year SCAD will honor:

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) with the Discovery Award for Taurus

Kerry Condon with the award for Outstanding Achievement in the film “Banshee from Inisherin”

J.D. Dillard with the Rising Star Director Award for Dedication

Nicholas Holt with the Vanguard Award for the menu

Jonathan Majors with Spotlight Award for Dedication

Janelle Monae with Spotlight Award for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jeremy Pope with the Outstanding Achievement Award for Inspection

Eddie Redmayne with the Virtuoso Award for “The Good Nurse”

Henry Selick with the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Animation for Wendell and Wild, and

Sadie Sink with the Rising Star Award for the film “The Whale”

I hope you now understand better why the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah has become an integral part of the annual Oscar race and an event that cannot be missed for viewers in the Southeast and around the world who appreciate the best in cinema. For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.filmfest.scad.edu .