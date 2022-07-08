Hollywood Insider named the most beautiful actors in real life

Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni has revealed who are the cutest celebrities off-screen. Belloni, a former entertainment industry lawyer, was previously the editor of The Hollywood Reporter. Since March 2022, he has been hosting a Spotify podcast called The Town, where he creates content with exclusive reports about Hollywood and behind-the-scenes celebrity events.

When it comes to the behind-the-scenes lives of actors, fans don’t always have access to how actors behave off-screen. Of course, there are some actors whose personal lives are revealed so much that they are canceled or disliked. For example, there is the case of Chris Pratt, who, despite his huge success, is widely disliked on the Internet for various reasons, including his alleged involvement in an anti-LGBTQ+ church. But who are actually the kindest souls in Hollywood? Although many of Hollywood’s most famous actors post interviews online or post funny content for their followers on social media, much of this still creates a kind of performative barrier between actors and their “real” personalities.

Now Belloni in his podcast “The City” gives movie fans an idea of who the cutest Hollywood actors are in real life. In an episode aptly titled “The 10 Most Beautiful Hollywood Stars,” Belloni and fellow Hollywood insider Lacey Rose make up the so-called “final list” of the 10 most pleasant actors behind the scenes, based on “past interactions, connections and rumors.” mouth.” The lucky ten were Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Allison Janey, Tom Hiddleston, Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. Belloni and Rose also identified a list of honorable mentions that included Margot Robbie, Ed Helms, Josh Gad, Octavia Spencer and Conan O’Brien.

Although there are some exceptions, the list is generally biased towards comedians and talk show hosts. The trio of talk show hosts-with Kimmel, Meyers and O’Brien—shouldn’t come as a surprise. Although there has recently been a negative reaction to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, most presenters usually have to establish positive interaction with hundreds of people they interview, so hopefully this representativeness should be transmitted through the camera. Ferrell is known for playing comedic as well as very likable characters, and Brown plays one of the most admired characters, Randall, in This Is Us. Some other choices had less comedic roles, including Cranston, who most notably played Walter White in Breaking Bad, who, while at times perhaps endearing, became a terrifying force.

Nevertheless, their place in this list contrasts or coincides with what their filmography can offer, nevertheless, the inclusion of these actors speaks well about their characters. Although all these names are already experienced stars, it’s nice to see that a couple of less discussed actors, including Gad and Hiddleston, who relatively recently became a star compared to their colleagues on the list, got on this list. Many of these actors will star in well-known upcoming films, including one about Barbie, which features both Ferrell and Robbie.