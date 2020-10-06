Holly, Suga’s puppy, steals ARMY’s heart

Holly is one of the most beloved dogs among K-pop lovers, Suga’s mascot from the Bangtan Boys receives a lot of love, the idol’s brother shared images of the adorable canine on his social networks.

Min Yoongi is one of the most popular rappers in K-pop, the native of the city of Daegu in South Korea is part of one of the most recognized and popular bands in the world, so because of his activities and promotions with BTS he is constantly away from home.

Suga cares with all his heart for Holly, a puppy who came into his life to show him faithful love, in his pet he found a great adventure friend who will never leave him alone. The idol, despite his busy schedule, gives himself enough time to live with the puppy.

When the rapper of ‘Tony Montana’ cannot take care of Holly, his brother helps him keep the animal healthy, strong and very happy, through social networks he constantly publishes pictures of Holly to share how he is and how happy he is .

SUGA’S BROTHER SHARES NEW IMAGES OF HOLLY ON INSTAGRAM.

Min Geumjae is Suga’s older brother, the two are known to be close and he is one of his family members who showed him the most support when he started dreaming of being a Korean pop idol.

Geumjae published on his personal Instagram account a new photo of Holly, in the image you can see the puppy of the member of the Bangtan Boys lying in an armchair, wearing a red king suit with everything and a cape, although he is lying on his crown. Owww!

Min Geumjae wrote in the description of the photo:

King Holly

The image stole the hearts of ARMY from all over the world, the followers who did not miss the opportunity to show their love for the canine and so far the post has more than 20 thousand likes from Internet users.

Geumjae, in the Instagram stories revealed a video of Holly enjoying a delicious snack, showing that he is not only a very loved puppy, he is also a very spoiled pet.

Although there is not much information about Holly, it is known that he could be a poodle or poodle breed, the characteristics of the pet are adorable, his behavior is playful, cheerful and he is a very happy little animal.



