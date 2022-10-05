Halle Bailey went down in history as the black actress who played the lead role in The Little Mermaid, but her sister Chloe also has a major goal in mind

Sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey have already achieved success with their musical duo, but the couple is already on the way to making even bigger names for themselves. Halle Bailey is going to realize the dream of many when next year she becomes a real Disney princess and plays Ariel in the game version of The Little Mermaid, but Chloe’s sister has even bigger dreams, she goes for EGOT.

Chloe Bailey has been nominated for a Grammy in the past along with her sister, but she has yet to receive a prestigious award. However, when that day comes, it won’t be enough. Chloe Bailey recently told People that she won’t be done when she wins a Grammy, as she also needs an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony, saying…

I just like to have fun, period. My goal is to have an EGO.

Bailey is following in the footsteps of some major pop music stars and award winners with his own Pepsi commercial. The ad is a full cover of the “Footloose” music video, and she says she sees the ad as an audition in a way. Obviously, she’s currently aiming for Broadway, so it might seem that Tony is one of the first people she looks at.

While Chloe Bailey is trying to make a name for herself on stage, Holly’s sister is ready to conquer Hollywood, and her role in the upcoming Disney movie “The Little Mermaid” probably won’t lead to Oscar talk, but still. they have great chances to earn a billion dollars at the global box office. Disney’s previous remakes of other Renaissance films, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King, have done just that, so there’s every reason to believe that the story that ushered in Disney’s second era of animation success will do the same.

Of course, “The Little Mermaid” causes more controversy than other hits. When the first teaser of “The Little Mermaid” was released, it caused a new wave of criticism about Disney’s decision to put an actress in the role of Ariel. Since then, Bailey has faced a new wave of racist backlash. At the same time, videos of black children watching the trailer for The Little Mermaid have gone viral, and it’s clear that the casting decision means a lot to many other people.

There is no need to talk about the talent of Chloe and Holly Bailey. It’s hard not to believe that both of them won’t become big stars. Chloe Bailey winning her EGOT will be a challenge, only 17 people have ever done it (22 if you count those who have received non-competitive awards), and they are the absolute leader among the best talents in the entertainment world. visible. Joining this class would certainly be an impressive feat.