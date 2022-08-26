Holly and Bridget from “Girls Next Door” described in great detail their first sex with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

The stars of “Girls Next Door” Holly Madison and Bridge Marquardt moved out of the Playboy mansion more than a decade ago, but the time spent with the much older Hugh Hefner, along with his other girlfriends, is still vivid in their memory. They recently launched a podcast to tell stories and talk about what their life was like. These lives have spread to the bedroom, and recently they openly told what it’s like to be with someone much older.

In the latest issue of Girls Next Level (opens in a new tab) Madison and Marquardt talked about their experience of moving into the mansion and about their first sexual relationship with Hugh Hefner, who passed away in 2017. Madison came first and said: she went out on a date with Hefner and his girlfriends for the first time and got drunk at the club. When she returned, everyone went to the bedroom, and she told in great detail what had happened…

I was so nervous. I had fun too, don’t get me wrong. Some of the girls were nice, or seemed so nice at the time, and going to this club was really cool, but I was very nervous. I thought, “It decides or it breaks.” So, I got really drunk, went upstairs, someone washed the tub in his bathroom. Everyone was supposed to get into the tub, but no one actually did. It was just me and one other person. I just remember putting my feet in the tub. After a long night of dancing in high heels, it was really nice… I think at that point everyone else living there was so fixated on the routine and just wanted to get it over with as soon as possible. No one wanted to waste their time on a fucking bath. So, I’m going to the bed. The other new girl is already lying there. There seem to be vibrators laid out for everyone. I’ve never used a vibrator in my life. So I’m lying there, waiting for everyone else, and I don’t even remember anyone else coming in, I just remember lying down, and suddenly everyone else is there. And the first thing that happens is the recruiter says, “Dad.” I choke when I say this, but everyone used to call him daddy in the bedroom, which is so disgusting. So she would say, “Dad, do you want to get a new girlfriend?” And I don’t shit you, next thing I know, he’s on me.

Madison went on to call the encounter “traumatic” and said she felt “used,” but it made her even more determined to get what she came for, namely to move into a mansion and bring some stability to her life. As a result, she stayed for almost ten years, and, apparently, later sex became “so routine” that Hefner did not move. She described him as a “lump on a log” in the middle of the bed.

Brigitte Marquardt also described her first time with Hugh Hefner during the same conversation. She had just completed her master’s degree and was deciding whether to find a real career for her or try to make Los Angeles work. Hefner asked her out on a date, and she refused. But as the months went by and she started thinking more about it, she decided she wanted to “live a little bit” and try something crazy. So she went to a party at the Playboy mansion dressed as Carmen Miranda and told him she was ready to go on a date with him and his girlfriends.

A few days later, she went out to a club with Hefner and his girlfriends. Everyone drank and listened to the mixtape in the limo. She called the entrance to the club and the passage past the security service “surreal.” They sat in the VIP area and danced all night, but she didn’t know what was expected of her when she returned.

It was still very unclear to me what would happen when we returned. The limo is really funny though on the way back. The music is booming. We’ve all had enough. Girls are going crazy. The girls were kissing each other and it was just fun. I felt like it really lowered my inhibitions. I thought: “It’s fun. I’m having a great time.” Everyone was just crazy, drunk, but funny, kind of sexy, but I didn’t feel uncomfortable. I thought: “Maybe I’m okay with that. I don’t know.” I still thought I could always go back and do it again. It shouldn’t be tonight. So we get to the mansion, I get out of the limo and I’m about to go to my car, and then the recruiter asks: “Will you come upstairs with us?” And I said, “Well, I really don’t want to.” don’t want. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” and she said, “Well, I can tell you, if you don’t come tonight, you probably won’t be invited back.”‘

Marquardt said she went upstairs with Hefner and took a bath with other girls, including Madison. Then they all entered Hefner’s room, and she was shocked at how cluttered and dirty it was. Madison described it as “warehouse style,” and Marquardt called it a “disaster.” There was pornography on TV, and they had to walk down a small path because there was so much everywhere.