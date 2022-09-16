Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PlayStation Consoles

It has been confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear on Xbox platforms within the next twelve months during the Xbox summer demo, and now PlayStation has also announced that the title will become available for PS consoles. This news is certainly comforting for PlayStation fans, especially when you consider that Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated future games. Silksong, which originally started as a DLC for Hollow Knight, has become so large and extensive that Team Cherry could no longer justify its purpose as an add—on. Since then, it has become a full-fledged game that will be available on three major console platforms.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is likely to enhance the original game with new mechanics, zones, characters and enemies. The story will now follow Hornet, the daughter of an important being from Hollow Knight, who will be able to travel around the area in new unique ways. Fans have been longing to see the next chapter of the Hollow Knight story for years, and now anyone on any console will be able to follow the history of Hornet.

In a recent tweet, the PlayStation team confirmed that Silksong will be released on PS consoles. The game will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, joining its predecessor on each of the systems. This is an important announcement for PS fans, although many gamers already suspected that the game would appear on consoles. Although little is known about Hollow Knight: The main antagonist or the Silksong campaign, the title’s brief peaks were enough to excite dedicated players.

Silksong will take place in Farlum, a remote location that players were unable to explore in Hollow Knight. It is currently unknown exactly how Hornet got stuck on this earth and what she will face while she is there. Hornet was a supporter of saving Hallownest for reasons that players will learn in Hallow Knight, so it will be interesting to see what kind of quest she has to complete in Pharloom.

Of course, fans won’t get real answers until Silksong comes out. Although it was announced at the Xbox demo in June that the game would be available within a year, the exact date has not yet been set. Many players are hoping for an early release, while others want to get a demo version of Hollow Knight: Silksong before the full version of the game is available. Nothing has been confirmed, except for Silksong’s upcoming presence on Xbox, Switch and PS consoles, and fans will just have to wait until Team Cherry finishes its epic second game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released soon on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.