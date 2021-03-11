Hollow Knight: Greenpath music gets a jazz-style cover

Hollow Knight is one of the most popular indie games of recent years, with not only great characters and settings, but also very striking songs, like the great Greenpath theme! And it was precisely this song that Kirk Hamilton chose to re-record in a very good new version. Check out:

In this cover, Kirk plays a wide variety of instruments and does a very jazz reinterpretation of the original track! It is cheering for him to get excited about the result and post his own interpretation of other songs in the game at that same level of quality in the future.

Have you zeroed Hollow Knight yet? Are you excited for the future release of Silk Song? Comment below!