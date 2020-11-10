Hole In The Story Reveals Inconsistencies With Twilight

With season four airing on Netflix on an unconfirmed date, fans of Stranger Things have been fondly looking back at previous episodes.

This journey through memory lane has unearthed some strange questions about Stranger Things. Long-term fans are still scratching their heads over the true meaning of the mysterious dimension called the Upside Down.

Some viewers have logged on to discuss the strangely inconsistent rules of the kingdom that has been plaguing the small town of Hawkins for the endless summers of the Stranger Things kids.

Although Will Byers’s (Noah Schnapp) trips to the Upside Down appear to be an entirely different universe, fans of Stranger Things still wonder why the strange realm is so much like his hometown.

One Stranger Things theory suggests that the Upside Down is not a tangible reality until someone from the real world walks by. Once there, whatever has control over the shifting dark dimension could be taking a mirror image.

Some fans think Eleven might have a stronger link to the Upside Down than previously thought. Fans could see his theories about Upside Down confirmed or shattered as Stranger Things progresses.



