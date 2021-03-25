Hold on Dear Life: the first series to fund cryptocurrencies

According to Deadline, producer Beacon Pictures, behind Castle, aired by ABC, is developing a series of fiction funded entirely by cryptocurrencies. It is the comedy Hold on for Dear Life, the first television production to use this type of technology.

According to what has been determined so far, the series will have ten episodes in its first season, with a filming schedule foreseeing the start of work in August in Puerto Rico.

Hold on for Dear Life will reverse part of its bankable profits in a cryptocurrency token, built on Ethereum – a technology that is essentially configured in digital money.

In this way, investors who want to participate in production will receive their net profits directly in digital portfolios.

The plot should address the saga of Mel, a young woman who launches a token with the name of her best friend Aveer, who has disappeared. In this way, other characters become involved in the search for control of Mel’s token, such as a digital nomad and a cryptanarchist.

Digital financing technologies are expanding in the audiovisual market

Currently, Beacon Pictures is negotiating with television broadcasters to broadcast its new project, as well as defining the teams that will be behind the practical development of the episodes. Mark Pennell and Christina Martin sign the executive production.

It is worth noting that, in recent times, other audiovisual productions have become attached to new digital financing technologies to foster their respective achievements.

However, they used non-fungible tokens (NFT), one of the most talked about among digital investors – which guarantee the authenticity of the works produced. This is the case with American Gods collectible items, released by Starz, and also the Kings of Leon album When You See Yourself.

Let’s wait for more news!