Hogwarts Legacy: Your Art Book Already Has A Release Date, Will It Coincide With The Game?

Hogwarts Legacy: The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy confirms its release date while the possibility of a video game delay to 2023 is rumored. Insight Edition’s The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy art book will be released on September 6, 2022. It is an official book written by Jody Revenson—who previously wrote Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie. Magic and Harry Potter Paper Craft—in which we’ll learn more about the development of Avalanche Software’s highly anticipated Action RPG title, Hogwarts Legacy.

Although Warner Bros. and Portkkey Games, the Harry Potter video game publisher, place the premiere of Hogwarts Legacy for 2022, there is still no official release date and we have not seen the title in motion. Fans are now wondering if this planned September book will strategically launch on that date, potentially coinciding in time with the game’s debut on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles. Different sources not confirmed by Warner Media speak of a possible delay to 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, delayed to 2023? Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, in 2022

WarnerMedia’s insistence in official statements and in the words of its CEO, Jason Kilar, is that Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy will come out in 2022. What is not so clear is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new Rocksteady ( Batman: Arkham), may arrive in time for this year. Journalistic sources such as Bloomberg point to a delay of the long-awaited multiplayer video game to the year 2023. If so, the hopes that Hogwarts Legacy does finally arrive in 2022 increase. Soon we will leave doubts.