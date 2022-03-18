Hogwarts Legacy Won’t Have Microtransactions, Confirms Warner

Hogwarts Legacy: Warner Bros. Games confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy, a new title based on the universe of the Harry Potter franchise, will not have microtransaction features – that is, no virtual currency converted into real money or items that are purchased through the stores of the respective platforms.

The matter was not mentioned in the official gameplay reveal of the game, which took place during the State of Play this Thursday (17), but it was a frequent doubt of the community that continued without an official explanation from the distributor or developer, the Avalanche Software.

No plans

The answer was found in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section of the game’s official website, which even has a translation into Brazilian Portuguese. In addition to a series of general details about the game, such as the setting, history and operation of the new franchise game label (called Portkey Games), there is a questioning about the presence of online purchases.

And the explanation is straightforward: “Hogwarts Legacy has no in-game purchases or microtransactions,” the page reads. In addition, it has been confirmed that you will be able to choose what your Hogwarts house will be during character customization and that the game will have a Nintendo Switch version, still without further details.

A single-player experience with no online or co-op modes, Hogwarts Legacy comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series (X and S), Nintendo Switch and PC in late 2022, with no specific date yet.