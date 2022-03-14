Hogwarts Legacy Will Star In A State Of Play In March With Gameplay On PS5

Hogwarts Legacy: The event will last about 30 minutes, of which 14 will be dedicated to showing the video game on PS5. The long-awaited new video game set in the magical universe of Harry Potter will be presented in a State of Play, as announced by Sony on the official PlayStation blog. The broadcast will take place on March 17 at 10:00 p.m. (CET), with a total duration of 20 minutes. It will feature 14 minutes of gameplay from the game running on a PS5, while the remaining minutes will include commentary from the development team, Avalanche Studio.

As usual, it can be followed live from the platform’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch. “Since we announced Hogwarts Legacy, the trailer has garnered over 28 million views on the PlayStation YouTube channel. We promised to share more details this year and we are ready to fulfill this commitment”, they assure. “This is an incredible moment that we have been waiting for a long time. We are looking forward to showing you our work”

What time is the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:00 p.m.

Chile: at 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 4:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 3:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:00 p.m.

Panama: at 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: at 4:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 5:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:00 p.m.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing adventure game set many years before the Harry Potter novels. It will be published by Warner Bros. Games for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Will they reveal a release date? At the moment, it is still scheduled for this year 2022.