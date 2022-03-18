Hogwarts Legacy Will Not Have Microtransactions

Hogwarts Legacy: The long-awaited project by WB Avalanche is a game focused on singleplayer that offers a magical experience in an open world. Once the Sorting Hat determines the house to which the student will be assigned, the student must pay for their school supplies, but they will not have to use real money. In Hogwarts Legacy you pay with money from the wizarding world, which you get during the game. In other words, the title developed by WB Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Games will not introduce any kind of microtransaction.

This has been confirmed by Chandler Wood, the studio’s community manager, in a post on Twitter. “We have seen this question come up and I want to make our position clear: there are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy,” he wrote in the tweet. In this way, all items and pieces of equipment can be obtained by playing.

Hogwarts Legacy, by surprise on Nintendo Swich, is it a native version?

When the title was officially announced in 2020, Warner Bros. Games revealed that the game would be released on previous and next-gen consoles, as well as PC. So things, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X were the confirmed consoles at that time. However, after the State of Play in which 14 minutes of gameplay (and a behind-the-scenes video) have been shown, a version for Nintendo Switch has also been uncovered. It appears in the FAQ section and the cover has already been seen.

Today it is not clear if the adaptation to Nintendo Switch is native or if we are facing an edition in the cloud, like other products that have come out in other contemporary systems. We will have to wait until Warner Bros. Games confirms it officially. Be that as it may, the game will go on sale on all these platforms at the end of 2022, still without a more specific date.