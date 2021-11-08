Hogwarts Legacy Will Be Released In 2022, But After Fantastic Beast 3, Warner Confirms

Hogwarts Legacy: The general manager of Warner Bros. suggests that the game will come out after April 2022, which invites you to think about a premiere in the second half of the year. The development of Hogwarts Legacy is kept in deep silence. After the confirmation of its delay at the beginning of the course for the next year 2022, fans of Harry Potter and the universe of the saga wonder when they will be able to begin their adventure in the ambitious project of Avalanche Software. From Warner Bros. they still do not confirm the specific window, but now we know that it will not come out before April 2022.

Rachel Wakely, general manager of Warner Bros., has confirmed in an interview with Toy World that the plans for the year 2022 in the company go through two great premieres. The first of these is the third installment of the Fantastic Beast film saga, directed by David Yaes and scheduled for April 15, 2022.

The eleventh film in the Wizarding World franchise will influence the premiere of the video game, since the North American giant does not want to make these multi-million dollar productions coincide. If the first of these productions will come out in April, the second will inevitably have to see the light later.

Hogwarts Legacy will go on sale after April 2022

“We have two great launches; a movie and a game, which are sure to generate incredible excitement among the fans, ”says Wakely. “The first is the cinematic release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets,” which they hope will become a fan favorite.

“The second big release in 2022 will be a new game for consoles: Hogwarts Legacy. The reaction to the trailer has been incredible and it looks like it will be a great success, ”she estimates. Wakely believes that the title will offer “a unique way to interact with the franchise.”

The most recent information on the title is not positive, although it does not directly affect development. After learning that the game will allow the creation of trans characters – its creator, J.K. Rowling, who has been accused on numerous occasions of questioning the identity of transsexual women – we learned in March that the producer of the game resigned after spreading anti-feminist positions in her videos.

Hogwarts Legacy, officially announced in 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, will go on sale sometime in 2022.