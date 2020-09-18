Hogwarts Legacy was not involved in J.K.Rowling

Through the official FAQ of Hogwarts Legacy on the WB Games website, it was confirmed that author J.K.Rowling will not have a direct participation in the production of the RPG. According to the responses, the creator of one of the most relevant franchises in literature and cinema will only “lend” her universe to the publisher, but the title will present an original and unprecedented story made by the developers.

Developed by Avalanche Studios and the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy will be set in 1800, making reference to stories much earlier than those presented in the book saga. The game will feature several environments known to fans, as well as new characters and environments that promise to further expand a magical world of Hogwarts.

According to WB Games, “although Portkey Games games are not direct adaptations of books and films, games are firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe. While remaining true to JK Rowling’s original work, Portkey Games developers plot a new creating new ways for fans to immerse themselves in the magical world. ”

The FAQ also stresses that “this is not a new story by JK Rowling”, excluding the author’s participation both in the supervision of the project and in the adapted narrative or script and relieving some fans of the series who are irritated by the numerous controversies that the writer has come getting in the past few months.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



