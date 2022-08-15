Hogwarts Legacy To Cut Quidditch Would Be Sad, But It Makes Sense

Hogwarts Legacy is currently one of the most anticipated new releases due to its aesthetics and the fact that the gameplay cycle seems to be promisingly engaging and engaging. Players can fully customize their character, choose a house, build relationships with other characters and explore a world inspired by the Magical World of Harry Potter, with a completely original story that does not touch too much material from J. K. Rowling’s books. Hogwarts Legacy comes with a well-designed combat system that allows people to use their spells and at the same time interact with the environment, creating a unique combination that should provide more freedom.

Despite everything that the Hogwarts Legacy promises to provide, the development team has not talked too much about Quidditch and its possible inclusion as a sport played by non-player characters, or even one that players can engage in. Rumors surrounding the game claim that the Hogwarts Legacy will not be allowed to play Quidditch, and while this may be a potential missed opportunity, it also makes sense for a number of reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Quidditch, as a sport played in the real world, changed its name to quadball after the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

Why Hogwarts Legacy Cutting Quidditch Makes Sense

It is not surprising that Quidditch has become a real sport after the worldwide success of Harry Potter, which has a huge number of fans of all ages. However, the Harry Potter fan community has faced controversy regarding J.K. Rowling’s opinion of transgender people, which has led to a lot of heated debate, especially on social media. One of several consequences of this is that the former organization of the Major League of Quidditch, now the Major League of Quadball, decided to change the name of the sport for copyright reasons and distance itself from Rowling’s transphobia.

It’s nice to see Quidditch in books and movies, because it’s an innovative concept based on myths about witches flying on broomsticks, and it would be nice to see how this gameplay is implemented in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”. However, it also makes sense to completely cut it out, since either adding Quidditch with its original name or changing the name to Quadball could have a negative impact on the “Legacy of Hogwarts” and its fans, giving the impression that the developers are taking a political position.

The absence of Quidditch in the “Legacy of Hogwarts” can also be useful when it comes to fulfilling promises made earlier, since broom sports are so complex that they could be risky. Quidditch is probably hard to add to a game that’s already focused on exploration, spell duels and crafting, and the recent announcement of the Hogwarts Legacy delay shows that the team is already pushing themselves to create such an extensive experience. Reducing Quidditch can be not only a good strategic move to avoid a negative reaction from the creator of the series J. K. Rowling, but also help to polish the game without overloading it with too many functions.

However, this does not mean that Quidditch will never become part of the “Hogwarts Legacy”, if the rumors about it are true. Quidditch can go even further if developers want to add extensions, which will still cause a problem with the name of the magic game, but it will not need to be solved at launch. As much as it pains some fans that this unique, magical sport is not included in the game, it may be for the best — at least for now.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, a version for Switch is also in development.