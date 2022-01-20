Hogwarts Legacy: RPG For Consoles Is Confirmed To Arrive In 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, the new RPG set in the world of the wizard Harry Potter, should arrive on consoles in 2022. The information was confirmed by the official Wizarding World Digital website.

The game, which was originally expected to release in 2021, was delayed in January of last year. At the time, Warner Bros. stated that it was “giving the game as much time as it needs” in order to deliver “the best possible experience for all fans”, pushing the release window to this year.

A year after the decision, rumors about a possible further delay to 2023 began to circulate. Journalist Colin Moriarty recently revealed on his podcast that he was “hearing behind the scenes that the game isn’t coming this year, and that he’s having some sort of problem.”

Now, Wizarding World Digital has reclaimed that the game will arrive later this year, saying that “2022 is also the year that the highly-anticipated console game […] Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released.”

Developed by Avalanche Software, the game will be an RPG that will take place in the world originally presented in the books written by J.K. Rowling. The plot must unfold in the wizarding world in the late 1800s, in the 19th century.

Players will be able to “learn powerful spells and brew potions”, train in combat techniques and “tame magical animals”. According to the publication, the game “will allow players to experience the wizarding world as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before”. Furthermore, it will be up to the players to determine “the fate of the entire wizarding world”.

With release still scheduled for this year, Hogwarts Legacy will have versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.