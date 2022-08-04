Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Details of Character Creation

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and many Harry Potter fans are excited about the opportunity to explore the open world of Hogwarts. While Hogwarts Legacy still has no release date, presumably it should be launched at some point before the end of the year, and some leaks suggest it will be released in early December. Despite this, fans can expect to see and learn more about the game in the coming months.

The last disclosure of the “Hogwarts Legacy” took place during the Autodesk Vision series. The footage from the event was not officially published, but the screenshots still got online. Some of the most interesting discoveries from the Autodesk Vision series relate to the Hogwarts Legacy character customization, allowing fans to take a much closer look at how they will create their character in the game.

Reddit user ProfessionalLivid320 shared a screenshot from the Autodesk Vision series showing the creation of the Hogwarts Legacy character in action. This shows that Hogwarts Legacy players will be able to choose between different presets when they first create their character. They can also make smaller changes to change the nature of their Hogwarts Legacy to their liking. It seems that the customization of the character will be quite deep, which will give players more freedom of action as to how their character will work.

Autodesk has shown the character creation screen! from HarryPotterGame

If players look at the different settings tabs, they will see a rather interesting icon in the far right corner. The other tabs seem to be designed to customize the character by changing his hair, eyes, etc., but the rightmost tab is the Hogwarts logo. This is probably what players will click on when choosing their Hogwarts home in the Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, the choice for this will be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, and they will be declared a Distributing Hat, as is done in books and movies.

ProfessionalLivid320 turned to the comments section to point out an interesting detail about the Hogwarts Legacy character customization screen. It looks like the pre-installed characters are wearing a jacket that they don to visit the Gringotts Bank with Professor Fig, suggesting that this section will be one of the first things players will do in the Hogwarts Legacy. However, this is just a guess at the moment, so fans should keep that in mind.

There are rumors that some new PlayStation demo may take place this month or in September, so maybe fans will see more of the Hogwarts Legacy character settings sooner rather than later.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.