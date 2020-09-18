Hogwarts Legacy not exclusive to PS5

Through social media, the developers of the Avalanche Studios Group have confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will not be an exclusive game on the PlayStation 5 or the new generation of consoles. The RPG set in the universe of one of the most beloved wizards in history will also be released for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

With an original narrative set in the early 19th century, Hogwarts Legacy will introduce new characters, creatures, spells, locations and more, taking the player on an intense journey through the wizarding universe. All of this going through several familiar environments for fans and with the possibility of creating a customizable character that can develop good or bad characteristics.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to arrive in 2021, with no official date confirmed.



