Hogwarts Legacy: J.K. Rowling is not involved in the game

The Hogwarts Legacy developers claim that J.K. Rowling is not involved in the history of the game, so it will be new and independent.

Hogwarts Legacy, the action RPG by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games, was officially unveiled at the latest edition of the PlayStation Showcase. Thanks to the first gameplay trailer we were able to know the keys that will make up this work, in addition to seeing in motion the title that will arrive on PC and both the current generation of consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the following: PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Next we tell you what we know, in addition to clarifying that the creator of the franchise, J.K. Rowling, has not been involved in any way in the development.

The Keys to Hogwarts Legacy; a story without Rowling

The behavior of the author of the novels of the Harry Potter saga has been anything but exemplary throughout the past months. Rowling has made her transphobic ideals clear on more than one occasion, something that has caused the rejection of a large part of the community.Therefore, at the time the game was announced, many thought of boycotting it, believing that the author was involved. in some way in its development and making of its history. However, the company in charge was in charge of clarifying the matter in time:

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new J.K. Rowling ”, we can read in the FAQ section of the official website.



