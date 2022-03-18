Hogwarts Legacy Is Also Coming To Nintendo Switch!

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most awaited releases of the year by fans of the little wizard Harry Potter, and we finally received more information about him yesterday (18) during the broadcast of Sony’s State of Play program. But shortly after, to the general surprise, a version for Nintendo Switch was also confirmed!

First of all, if you want to check out the gameplay and features of the game on the new generation of consoles, we did a live on the Voxel Youtube channel with the company of the wonderful Ruan and Lu, and you can review everything this way:

Unfortunately, the version for Big N’s hybrid console has not yet had further details officially revealed, and we don’t know how exactly its graphics or sales model will be, although some foreign sites have already opened the pre-sale for physical media.