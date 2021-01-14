Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter RPG postponed to 2022

The long-awaited open-world role-playing game inspired by the Harry Potter universe was announced in late 2020 and, surrounded by expectations, was promised to arrive as early as 2021. It was. Hogwarts Legacy is now scheduled for launch in 2022.

Published by the official account on social media, Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to give the game “the time it needs”. In the official image, the developer states that “we would like to thank fans from all over the world for the tremendous reaction to the Hogwarts Legacy announcement” and explains that the delay aims to create “the best possible experience for the entire Wizarding World.”

Developed by Portkey Games and distributed by Warner Bros. Games, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to create their own characters and live the school years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

If going through the 1800s, long before any Harry Potter series or derivative book or film, the game will have combat, spells, puzzles, dungeon system, possible skill tree for you to improve your character and many other new features that are yet to be revealed with time.

As before, Portkey Games has not released a definitive date for the release of Hogwarts Legacy, so we will have to wait at least another full year before hearing news about the highly anticipated game.