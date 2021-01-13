Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter open-world game

Unfortunately, 2021 has barely started and we already have bad news. Today (13), Warner Games revealed that Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open world game in the Harry Potter universe, has been postponed to 2022. The game had been officially announced in September 2020 and would originally arrive in 2021.

In an official statement, Warner said the postponement happened to give more time for development to the producer, which is Avalanche Games (responsible for the Just Cause series) and Portkey Games. Check it out below:

“We would like to thank our fans around the world for the tremendous reaction to the Hogwarts Legacy ad for our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for the entire World of Magic and game fans is essential for us, so we are giving to the game as long as it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 “, published Warner.

Hogwars Legacy is still expected to arrive on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S / X, PS5 and PC, but only in 2022.